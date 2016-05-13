FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tengasco reports Q1 loss of $0.23 per share
#Market News
May 13, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Tengasco reports Q1 loss of $0.23 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Tengasco Inc

* Continues to evaluate acquisition, joint venture, and corporate opportunities that will add value to company

* Personnel reductions announced during q1 of 2016, resulted in savings of payroll and benefit costs of approximately $19,000

* In future quarters, company anticipates savings of approximately $125,000 per quarter as a result of personnel reductions

* During q1 of 2016, company recorded a non-cash ceiling test impairment

* Expects to record impairment during q2 of 2016 as prices during q2 of 2016 will be significantly lower than prices realized during q2 of 2015

* Tengasco announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.23

* Q1 revenue $932,000 versus $1.634 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
