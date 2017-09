May 13 (Reuters) - Power Corporation Of Canada

* Q1 operating earnings per share c$0.67

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.36

* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.335per share

* Sets quarterly dividend of c$0.335per share

* Power corporation reports first quarter financial results and dividend increase of 7.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)