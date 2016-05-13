FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lassonde Industries posts Q1 earnings per share of C$1.85
May 13, 2016 / 4:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lassonde Industries posts Q1 earnings per share of C$1.85

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Lassonde Industries Inc

* Seeing a slight contraction in industry sales in U.S. Fruit juice and drink market

* Competitive environment in Canada remains challenging, does not see any signs of competitive activity diminishing in 2016

* “remains optimistic about its ability to slightly increase its consolidated sales in 2016 compared to those of 2015”

* Lassonde Industries Inc. announces its Q1 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share C$1.85

* Q1 sales C$386.5 million versus C$327.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

