May 13 (Reuters) - Energy & Exploration Partners Inc

* Energy & exploration partners, llc emerges from chapter 11 restructuring

* Company secures $90 million senior secured credit facility of exit financing

* Appoints Peter Hill as interim CEO

* Says reduced its total debt by $1.1 billion