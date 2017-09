May 13 (Reuters) - Jetpay Corp

* JetPay corporation announces first quarter financial results with a 7.4% increase in revenues, including a 14.6% increase in the hr and payroll segment revenues

* Q1 revenue rose 7.4 percent to $11.6 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.17 including items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)