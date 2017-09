May 13 (Reuters) - Lime Energy Co :

* Lime energy co qtrly consolidated revenue from continuing operations increased $4.8 million, or 26.5%, to $23.1 million

* Lime Energy Co. Reports Results For Three-Month period ended March 31, 2016

* Quarterly loss per share $0.80 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)