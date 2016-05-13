FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eyegate Pharma Q1 net loss $2.4 million
May 13, 2016 / 9:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Eyegate Pharma Q1 net loss $2.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Continue to expect initiation of first clinical trial for jde-003 in treatment of corneal repair by end of year

* Targeting top-line data from phase 1b / 2a trials of egp-437 in macular edema and cataract surgery by end of q2

* Net loss for q1 of 2016 was $2.442 million versus net loss of $11.028 million

* Eyegate pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

