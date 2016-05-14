BRIEF-MBAC Fertilizer provides update regarding regulatory matters

May 14 (Reuters) - MBAC Fertilizer Corp :

* Will not be in a position to file its interim consolidated financial statements for three months ended march 31, 2016

* Says expects a cease trade order will be issued by canadian securities regulators under provisions of national policy

* Currently working diligently to complete q1 filing and expects to be able to have q1 filing filed on or about june 10, 2016

* Can be no assurance that a listing on TSXV, or another exchange, will be obtained before mbac is delisted from TSX or at all

* Says scheduled delisting of common shares and warrants of company has been extended to June 10, 2016

* Extension intended to allow co additional time to complete transition of listing of its common shares to TSX venture exchange

* MBAC provides update regarding regulatory matters and recapitalization transaction

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)