BRIEF-Williams files lawsuit seeking to prevent ETE from avoiding its obligations under merger agreement

* Williams files lawsuit seeking to prevent ETE from avoiding its obligations under merger agreement

* Says board has not changed its recommendation “for” merger agreement executed on september 28, 2015

* Lawsuit asks court to prohibit ETE from relying on any failure to close deal by current “outside date” of june 28, 2016

* Co alleges ETE has breached merger agreement through pattern of delay,obstruction designed to allow ete to avoid its contractual commitments

* Board unanimously committed to enforcing COs’ rights under agreement entered on September 28, to delivering benefits of agreement to COs’ stockholders

* Litigation against ETE in Delaware court of chancery seeks to unwind private offering of series a convertible preferred units

* Says Delaware court of chancery has granted Williams’ motion to expedite litigation

* Says committed to mailing proxy statement, holding stockholder vote and closing transaction as soon as possible