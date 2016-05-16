FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Breitburn Energy Partners commences Chapter 11 bankruptcy
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Breitburn Energy Partners commences Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Breitburn Energy Partners Lp :

* Secures $75 million in debtor-in-possession financing

* Operations to continue as usual during restructuring process

* Co, certain affiliates filed voluntary petitions for relief under chapter 11 of united states bankruptcy code

* Current outlook for commodity prices makes existing debt burden unsustainable

* Dip financing facility lenders have offered to arrange an additional $75 million of dip financing at breitburn’s request

* Breitburn energy partners commences chapter 11 cases to facilitate balance sheet restructuring Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

