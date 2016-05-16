BRIEF-Terex Corp to terminate agreement with Konecranes Plc

May 16 (Reuters) - Terex Corp :

* Agreed with Konecranes Plc to mutually terminate business combination agreement co entered into without payment of a fee by either party

* To sell its material handling and port solutions business to Konecranes for total consideration of approximately $1.3 billion

* Consideration being paid is comprised of $820 million in cash and 19.6 million newly issued shares of konecranes

* Upon completion of deal, terex to own about 25% of outstanding shares of konecranes and have right to nominate two directors

* Agreement provides terex with ability to continue to pursue discussions with Zoomlion heavy industries science & technology co., ltd.

* Terex has right to terminate agreement on or before may 31, 2016 for a fee of $37 million if terex and zoomlion agree on a sale of terex as a whole

* Terex has right to terminate agreement on or before may 31, 2016 for a fee of $37 million if terex and zoomlion agree on a sale of terex as a whole