BRIEF-Ithaca Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.04
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 16, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Ithaca Energy Inc

* On track for first production from stella field in september 2016

* Production in q2 of 2016 is expected to remain in line with 2016 full year guidance

* Planned capital expenditure in 2016 remains unchanged at $50 million

* Beyond 2016, forecast average underlying capital expenditure of $10-25 million per annum on its producing asset portfolio

* Ithaca energy inc. First quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

