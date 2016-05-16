FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Renren posts Q4 loss $0.22/ADS
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Renren posts Q4 loss $0.22/ADS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Renren Inc

* Renren announces unaudited fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 financial results

* Renren Inc qtrly net loss attributable to company was us$53.0 million , compared to a net income of US$35.0 million

* Renren Inc qtrly adjusted net loss was US$43.2 million , compared to an adjusted net income of US$43.2 million

* Qtrly loss per ADS $0.22

* Q4 revenue rose 24 percent to $13.6 million

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue $10 million to $11 million

* Sees Q1 2016 revenue up 19.9 to 31.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.