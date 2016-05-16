FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Digital Realty to buy eight European data centers from Equinix for $874 mln
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Digital Realty to buy eight European data centers from Equinix for $874 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Digital Realty Trust Inc

* Granted equinix option to acquire facility at 114 rue ambroise croizat in paris,associated business, for $215 million

* Will acquire a fee interest in one data center in amsterdam and will acquire leasehold interests in other seven data centers

* Deal price represents a multiple of approximately 13 times anticipated full-year 2016 portfolio ebitda

* Greenhill & co., llc is serving as digital realty’s financial advisor

* Portfolio of eight facilities contains approximately 213,000 net sellable square feet and 24.4 megawatts of it load

* Granted equinix option to buy co’s facility in paris ,associated business, for about $215 million , before closing costs,prorations

* Digital realty to acquire eight premium european data centers from equinix for $874 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.