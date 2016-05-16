BRIEF-Pfizer to buy Anacor in $5.2 bln deal

May 16 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc
* Deal for $5.2 billion,
* Pfizer inc says deal valued at $99.25 per anacor share
* Deal for $99.25 per anacor share
* Pfizer will acquire anacor for $99.25 per anacor share, in cash, for a total transaction value, net of cash, of approximately $5.2 billion
* Boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved transaction
* Anticipates financing transaction through existing cash
* Does not expect transaction to impact its current 2016 financial guidance
* If approved, pfizer believes peak year sales for crisaborole have potential to reach or exceed $2.0 billion
* Pfizer believes peak year sales for crisaborole have potential to reach or exceed $2.0 billion.
* Pfizer anticipates financing transaction through existing cash.
* Pfizer does not expect transaction to impact its current 2016 financial guidance
* Pfizer does not expect transaction to impact its current 2016 financial guidance
* Deal to provide accretion to adjusted diluted eps beginning in 2018 and increasing thereafter
* Expects transaction to be slightly dilutive to adjusted diluted earnings per share (eps) in 2017 with accretion to adjusted diluted eps beginning in 2018 and increasing thereafter
* Pfizer expects to complete acquisition in third-quarter 2016.
* Expects transaction to be slightly dilutive to adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2017
* Citi served as anacor’s financial advisor, and davis polk & wardwell, llp served as its legal advisor
* Expects deal accretion to adjusted diluted eps beginning in 2018 and increasing thereafter
* Pfizer expects to complete acquisition in third-quarter 2016
* Co’s financial advisors for transaction were centerview partners and guggenheim securities, and wachtell, lipton, rosen & katz acted as legal advisor
* Citi served as anacor’s financial advisor, and davis polk & wardwell, llp served as its legal advisor.
* Deal expected to enhance near-term revenue growth for innovative business
* Under terms of merger agreement, a subsidiary of pfizer to commence cash tender offer to purchase common shares of anacor
* Deal contemplates co to acquire shares of anacor not tendered in offer through second-step merger, to be completed following closing of tender
* Deal is a strong fit with pfizer’s inflammation and immunology portfolio
* Pfizer to acquire anacor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)