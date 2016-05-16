BRIEF-Synthetic Biologics announces positive topline results from second phase 2A clinical trial of SYN-004

May 16 (Reuters) - Synthetic Biologics

* 150 mg dose strength of syn-004 was well tolerated by all participants in this clinical trial

* Syn-004 degraded iv ceftriaxone in presence of a proton pump inhibitor in gastrointestinal tract without affecting antibiotic levels

* An interim analysis of blinded data performed by an independent data monitoring committee is expected in summer of 2016

* Announces Positive Topline Results From Second Phase 2a Clinical Trial Of Syn-004 for the prevention of c. Difficile infection and antibiotic-associated diarrhea