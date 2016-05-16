BRIEF-Microbix Biosystems reports Q2 earnings per share $0.002

May 16 (Reuters) - Microbix Biosystems Inc

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.002

* Qtrly net income per share $0.002

* Q2 revenue rose 7 percent to c$2.73 million

* Confirmed that discussions continue with global animal genetics companies for partnership to complete lumisort development program

* Discussions progressing with third parties for funding commitment to re-launch kinlytic in u.s., canada and international markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)