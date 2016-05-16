FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Reliant Gold says CEO Kabir Ahmed appointed as board chairman
May 16, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Reliant Gold says CEO Kabir Ahmed appointed as board chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Reliant Gold Corp

* Reliant gold announces management and board changes and grants options

* Reliant Gold Corp says Errol Farr has resigned as a director and chairman of board of directors of corporation effective May 16, 2016

* Reliant Gold Corp says Farr will also retire as corporation’s chief financial officer effective May 31, 2016

* Reliant Gold Corp says expected that corporation will appoint a new chief financial officer effective June 1, 2016

* Reliant Gold Corp says Kabir Ahmed current president, CEO, has been appointed as chairman of corporation’s board of directors, effective May 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

