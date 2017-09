May 16 (Reuters) - Trevena Inc

* Expects to focus its efforts on its lead Phase 3 oliceridine pain program and its earlier stage programs

* Reports TRV027 did not achieve primary or secondary endpoints in BLAST-AHF Phase 2B trial in acute heart failure