FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Houston American Energy to seek acquisitions, merger partners or sale of assets
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Houston American Energy to seek acquisitions, merger partners or sale of assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Houston American Energy Corp :

* Board of directors has approved exploration of strategic alternatives by company

* Does not expect to commence drilling operations on block during 2016 as previously planned

* Intends to consider a broad range of strategic alternatives including seeking acquisition candidates, a merger or sale of assets or co

* Operator of company’s serrania block in colombia is evaluating its rights, obligations and options

* Determination to explore alternatives made after delays in securing required license to commence drilling operations on one of co’s blocks

* Operator of block is evaluating its rights, obligations and options with respect to serrania block

* Does not expect to commence drilling operations on serrania block during 2016 as previously planned

* Houston American Energy Corp provides update and announces plans to seek acquisitions, merger partners or sale of assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.