BRIEF-Houston American Energy to seek acquisitions, merger partners or sale of assets

May 16 (Reuters) - Houston American Energy Corp :

* Board of directors has approved exploration of strategic alternatives by company

* Does not expect to commence drilling operations on block during 2016 as previously planned

* Intends to consider a broad range of strategic alternatives including seeking acquisition candidates, a merger or sale of assets or co

* Operator of company’s serrania block in colombia is evaluating its rights, obligations and options

* Determination to explore alternatives made after delays in securing required license to commence drilling operations on one of co’s blocks

* Operator of block is evaluating its rights, obligations and options with respect to serrania block

* Does not expect to commence drilling operations on serrania block during 2016 as previously planned

* Houston American Energy Corp provides update and announces plans to seek acquisitions, merger partners or sale of assets