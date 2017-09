May 16 (Reuters) - Vereit Inc :

* Says offering to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026

* To use proceeds to fund redemption of $800 million aggregate principal amount of its existing 2.00% senior notes due 2017,

* Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of operating partnership, guaranteed by Vereit

* Vereit, inc. Announces public offering of $500,000,000 of senior notes