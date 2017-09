May 16 (Reuters) - Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

* Antoine tronquoy has advised reit that he will be leaving effective june 30, 2016 to pursue other opportunities

* Anne smolen has been appointed new chief financial officer of reit effective july 1, 2016

* Inovalis real estate investment trust reports financial results for the first quarter of 2016 and change of chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)