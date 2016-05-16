BRIEF-Pennymac Financial announces proposed private offering of $300 mln of senior notes

May 16 (Reuters) - Pennymac Financial Services Inc

* Pennymac financial services, inc. Announces proposed private offering of $300 million of senior notes

* Notes will be guaranteed on a senior basis by pnmac’s subsidiaries and company

* Expects to use net proceeds to repay amounts borrowed under its revolving credit facility , for general corporate purposes

