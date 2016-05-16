FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lundin Gold Inc reports Q1 loss $0.15/shr
May 16, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lundin Gold Inc reports Q1 loss $0.15/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Lundin Gold Inc

* Lundin Gold Inc reports Q1 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.15

* As company does not have any sources of revenue, company expects to pursue various financing transactions or arrangements

* Lundin Gold may not be successful in locating suitable financing when required or at all

* Failure to raise capital when needed would have material adverse effect on co’s business, financial condition and results of operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

