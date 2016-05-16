FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Avexis says Avxs-101 continued to show favorable safety profile in patients
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Avexis says Avxs-101 continued to show favorable safety profile in patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Avexis Presents Pulmonary Data From Ongoing Phase 1 Trial Of Avxs

* Gene therapy reduced need for ventilation support,allowed patients to recover from respiratory illnesses, often lethal to sma type 1 patients

* Interim analysis found that none of patients in either dosing cohort required permanent ventilation as of april 1, 2016

* Avxs-101 continued to show favorable safety profile in patients studied as of april 1

* Avxs-101 showed no new treatment-related safety or tolerability concerns

* Presents Pulmonary Data From Ongoing Phase 1 Trial Of Avxs-101 in spinal muscular atrophy type 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.