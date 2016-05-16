BRIEF-SandRidge Energy files for bankruptcy protection

May 16 (Reuters) - Sandridge Energy Files ”Pre :

* Projects having ample liquidity to fund its ongoing operations and its capital programs throughout chapter 11

* Restructuring support agreement contemplates an RBL facility and equitization of approximately $3.7 billion of other funded indebtedness

* Filed “first day” motions that, when granted, will enable company’s day-to-day operations to continue as usual

* Will pay all suppliers and vendors in full under normal terms for goods and services provided during chapter 11 cases

* arranged” reorganization under chapter 11, announcing restructuring support agreement with creditors holding over two-thirds of its $4.1 billion in funded debt obligations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)