#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Navitas Midstream announces agreement with Encana Oil & Gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Encana Corp :

* Will purchase encana’s gas from its substantial acreage position in Howard county , Texas -

* Navitas Midstream says plans to construct new cryogenic processing capacity near its existing spraberry processing complex

* New processing facilities will increase combined processing capacity in midland basin to about 155 mmcf per day

* Navitas Midstream says entire project is expected to be completed early q2 of 2017

* New processing facilities will have carbon dioxide treating and nitrogen rejection capabilities

* Announces Long-Term agreement with encana oil & gas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
