May 16 (Reuters) - Remark Media Inc

* Remark Media will acquire China Branding Group Limited for $7.5 million in cash plus warrants to purchase 6.25 million shares of remark media common stock at a usd$10 strike price

* Remark Media expects transaction to close by June 30, 2016

* Remark Media signs definitive agreement to acquire China Branding Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)