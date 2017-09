May 16 (Reuters) - Yulong Eco-materials Ltd

* Qtrly revenue $11.2 million versus $10.4 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.21

* Sees 2016 revenue of between $49 million and $52 million

* Says expect 2016 net income to be between $11 million and $12 million

* Yulong reports 10.4% increase in revenue and 32.5% increase in net income for 9m of fiscal 2016