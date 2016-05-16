FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atlatsa Resources reports Q1 revenue C$35.6 million
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atlatsa Resources reports Q1 revenue C$35.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Atlatsa Resources Corp

* Q1 revenue c$35.6 million

* Ramp-Up of two key expansion projects remains on track

* Two of shaft operations placed on care and maintenance in latter part of 2015 financial year, were not in production in Q1 2016

* Two of shaft operations, which were not in production in q1 2016, resulted in a 14% decline in tonnes milled

* As of march 31, 2016, restructure plan was well advanced and is anticipated to be fully completed by Q2 of 2016

* Atlatsa announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
