May 16 (Reuters) - Bio-key International Inc

* Key reports q1 2016 results and hosts update conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Et

* Q1 revenue $430,600 versus $648,800

* Q1 loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)