FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Williams Partners says open season for Transco Northeast Supply Enhancement project
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 12:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Williams Partners says open season for Transco Northeast Supply Enhancement project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Williams Partners LP -

* Williams partners announces open season for Transco Northeast Supply Enhancement project

* Initiating a binding open season from May 16 to June 9, 2016 for Northeast Supply Enhancement project

* Transco plans to place project into service for 2019/2020 winter heating season

* Expansion of pipeline to provide incremental firm natural gas transportation capacity to demand markets in northeastern U.S.

* Prior to commencement of open season, Williams executed precedent agreements with subsidiaries of national grid

* Williams does not anticipate that project scope will change based on outcome of open season

* Williams partners announces open season for Transco Northeast Supply Enhancement project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.