BRIEF-Mcdermott announces completion of amendment to extend senior secured credit agreement

May 16 (Reuters) - Mcdermott International Inc :

* Has satisfied all conditions to amendment to company’s senior secured credit agreement

* Amendment extends maturity date of letter of credit facility under senior secured credit agreement to April 22, 2019

* Amendment provides $450 million of letter of credit capacity with potential to increase to $600 million under an accordion feature

* Mcdermott announces completion of amendment to extend senior secured credit agreement