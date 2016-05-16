FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gladstone Commercial announces conditional redemption of outstanding shares of series A & B preferred stock
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gladstone Commercial announces conditional redemption of outstanding shares of series A & B preferred stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Gladstone Commercial Corp :

* Conditional redemption of all outstanding shares of $25.0 million 7.75% series a cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Intention to redeem its $38.5 million 7.125% series c cumulative term preferred stock

* Conditional redemption of shares of $31.6 million 7.5% series b cumulative redeemable preferred stock

* Gladstone Commercial Corporation announces conditional redemption of all outstanding shares of its series a and series b preferred stock and intention to redeem series c preferred stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

