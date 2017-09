May 16 (Reuters) - Federated Investors Inc

* Appointment of Paul A. Uhlman as president of Federated Securities Corp., federated’s distribution arm for domestic markets, on june 15 , 2016

* Uhlman will replace thomas e. Territ

* Federated investors, inc. Appoints new head of sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)