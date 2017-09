May 16 (Reuters) - Live Ventures Inc :

* Live Ventures Incorporated announces second quarter fiscal 2016 results

* Company’s per-share book value rose by 18.5 pct over previous quarter, to approximately $0.47 in the quarter

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 sales rose 365 percent to $19.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12 excluding items