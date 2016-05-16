FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Connacher Oil and Gas intends to file for CCAA protection
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Connacher Oil and Gas intends to file for CCAA protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd :

* Connacher Oil and Gas Limited intends to file for CCAA protection and receives commitments for up to US$20 million of financing

* To seek approval to initiate sale and investment solicitation process to be conducted in conjunction with ccaa proceedings

* At this time, there are no intended changes to management team or composition of board of directors of company

* Will seek approval of appointment of Ernst & Young Inc. as monitor to oversee ccaa proceedings

* Special committee of board determined it was in best interests of company to apply for creditor protection under CCAA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.