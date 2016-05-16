FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aveda Transportation qtrly loss per share was $0.54
May 16, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aveda Transportation qtrly loss per share was $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc

* Qtrly loss per share was $0.54 compared to $0.06 per share in comparative period;

* Revenue declined by 67% to $12.0 million in q1 of 2016 compared to $36.6 million in 2015

* Aveda expects 2016 to be “operationally challenging”

* Expects to generate an adjusted ebitda loss during first half of 2016

* Based on current cash availability on debt facility, has financial capacity to meet obligations through 2016

* Aveda transportation and energy services announces results for the first quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

