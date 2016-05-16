FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agilent Technologies posts adj profit of $0.44 from cont ops
May 16, 2016

BRIEF-Agilent Technologies posts adj profit of $0.44 from cont ops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Agilent Technologies

* Raises its full-year operating cash flow guidance from $650 million to $740 million

* Raises FY guidance for core revenue growth , adjusted non-GAAP operating margin , non-GAAP earnings per share, operating cash flow

* No change to FY capital expenditure guidance of $140 million

* Q2 net revenue $1,019 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $4.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.45 to $0.47

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.88 to $1.92

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $4.16 billion to $4.18 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
