May 16 (Reuters) - Galectin Therapeutics Inc

* Drug infusions were well tolerated by patients

* Two adverse events were noted, one infiltration of intravenous catheter & one headache during infusion; were mild & transient

* Announces Positive Interim Results From Phase 2a Trial With Gr Md-02 in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: