BRIEF-Aegerion Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 non-gaap loss of $1.72 per share
May 16, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Aegerion Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 non-gaap loss of $1.72 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc Says Continues To Expect Full

* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc says recorded total net product sales of $35.7 million in q1 of 2016

* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc says expect research and development expenses to decrease slightly in 2016 as compared to 2015

* Year 2016 global net product sales to be between $130 million and $150 million

* Year 2016 global net product sales of juxtapid to be between $90 million and $100 million

* Year 2016 global net product sales of myalept to be between $40 million and $50 million

* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc says s currently analyzing all areas of investment and resources with a goal of reducing 2016 expenses

* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $2.22

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $1.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

