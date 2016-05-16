FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Enzo Biochem reaches settlement with unit of Thermo Fisher
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 16, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Enzo Biochem reaches settlement with unit of Thermo Fisher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Enzo Biochem Inc

* Settlement does not affect unit’s action brought in federal district court in new haven, ct against life technologies’ predecessors

* Settlement resolves dispute between enzo life sciences and life technologies impacts only one of 11 cases originally brought by enzo

* Resolved suit is one of 11 infringement cases brought in delaware federal district court; seven remain pending

* Enzo biochem’s life sciences unit reaches $35 million patent infringement settlement in delaware with life technologies corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

