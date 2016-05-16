FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mimecast Q4 revenue increases 20 pct to $36.9 mln
May 16, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Mimecast Q4 revenue increases 20 pct to $36.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Mimecast Ltd

* Mimecast Ltd says qtrly revenue on a constant currency basis increased 29% compared to q4 of 2015

* Revenue for Q4 of 2016 was $36.9 million, an increase of 20% compared to $30.7 million of revenue recognized in q4 of 2015

* Mimecast Ltd says added 1,800 net new customers in q4 of 2016

* For FY 2017, expect constant currency revenue growth to be between 22% and 26% and revenue to be between $170.2 million to $175.9 million

* For Q1 of 2017, expect constant currency revenue growth to be between 24% and 26% and revenue to be between $39.5 million to $39.9 million

* Mimecast announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

