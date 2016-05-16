FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exchange Income announces $60 mln bought deal financing of 5.25 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
May 16, 2016 / 9:00 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Exchange Income announces $60 mln bought deal financing of 5.25 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Exchange Income Corp

* Exchange income corp says debentures will each have a maturity date of june 30, 2023

* Intends to use proceeds to initially repay indebtedness under credit facility

* Debentures will bear interest at 5.25% per annum, payable semiannually in arrears on june 30 and dec 31 each year commencing dec 31

* Exchange income corporation announces $60,000,000 bought deal financing of 5.25% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
