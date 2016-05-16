FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-CVD Equipment Q1 loss per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - CVD Equipment Corp

* Cvd equipment corp says new orders for q1 were $2.3 million compared to $5.2 million in orders in 2015

* Cvd equipment corp says backlog of $3.4 million as of march 31, 2016 compared to $16.6 million as of march 31, 2015

* Cvd reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue fell 48.5 percent to $5.0 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

