BRIEF-Twitter appoints Debra Lee to its board
May 16, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Twitter appoints Debra Lee to its board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc

* Board also appoints marjorie scardino as lead independent director

* Lee will also serve as a member of nominating and corporate governance committe

* Lee is chairman and chief executive officer of bet networks, a media and entertainment subsidiary of viacom, inc.

* Scardino succeeds peter currie in role, whose term will end following annual meeting

* Twitter, inc. Appoints debra l. Lee to the board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
