May 16 (Reuters) - Pdc Energy’s

* Company has elected to keep its commitment level at $450 million

* Additionally, company issued 792,406 shares of common stock for premium in excess of conversion price of $42.40 per share

* Borrowing base on revolving credit facility re affirmed at $700 million; 3.25% convertible senior notes settled today