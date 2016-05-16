BRIEF-Office Depot terminates merger agreement with Staples

May 16 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc
* Office depot announces termination of merger agreement with staples
* Executes $1.2 billion five-year extension to its credit facility
* Finalizing comprehensive business review
* Will receive $250 million termination fee from staples
* Additionally, company is analyzing various capital structure and shareholder return alternatives
* Engaged bain & company to assist with finalizing a comprehensive strategic review of its business
* Announced that it has successfully extended its asset-based credit facility for an additional five years
* New $1.2 billion facility will mature on may 13, 2021
* Will host a webcast and conference call with analysts and investors today at 5:15 p.m. Eastern time
