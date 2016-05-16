FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Office Depot terminates merger agreement with Staples
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Office Depot terminates merger agreement with Staples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Office Depot Inc

* Office depot announces termination of merger agreement with staples

* Executes $1.2 billion five-year extension to its credit facility

* Finalizing comprehensive business review

* Will receive $250 million termination fee from staples

* Additionally, company is analyzing various capital structure and shareholder return alternatives

* Analyzing various capital structure and shareholder return alternatives

* Engaged bain & company to assist with finalizing a comprehensive strategic review of its business

* Announced that it has successfully extended its asset-based credit facility for an additional five years

* New $1.2 billion facility will mature on may 13, 2021

* Will host a webcast and conference call with analysts and investors today at 5:15 p.m. Eastern time

* Office depot announces termination of merger agreement with staples Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.