FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wave Life Sciences says cash resources with $40 mln in payments from Pfizer will fund expenses into 2019
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wave Life Sciences says cash resources with $40 mln in payments from Pfizer will fund expenses into 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Wave Life Sciences Ltd

* On track to file two investigational new drug applications in late 2016 for its 2 lead allele-specific antisense programs

* Expects to report data from its Galnac proof of concept, subcutaneously administered, non-human primate studies in second half of 2016

* Expects cash resources with $40 million in payments from Pfizer collaboration, will fund operating expenses, CAPEX requirements into 2019

* Wave life sciences reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.