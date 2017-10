May 16 (Reuters) - Meritage Homes Corp

* Orders of approximately 7,350-7,550 for year 2016

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.51, revenue view $2.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meritage homes provides operational and financial guidance update

* Sees fy earnings per share $3.55 to $3.85

* Sees fy revenue about $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)